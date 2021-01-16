Janus still active - Solomon Star News

POLICE chief Mostyn Mangau says the joint taskforce Janus is still active but at a slow pace due to the Covid-19 operation distractions.

However, Mangau assured the nation that now that the country is familiar with Covid-19, Janus is ready to return to its normal pace.

“Some good results will come out this year,” Mangau said.

Mangau explained because of the Covid-19, they have been deploying and shifting officers around the country.

Some officers are sent down to our borders while some are providing security at the quarantine sites.

“Now that we are familiar with Covid-19, this year is another year that we will work together to look at some outstanding issues from last year,” Mangau added.

Janus is a joint task force operation between the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury to combat corruption.

It was established in August 2016.





By ASSUMPTA BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara