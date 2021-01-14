ESP roll-out continues  - Solomon Star News

The Government’s ESP Committee continues to progress the implementation of the ESP support program into the new year despite media reports about the fund.

A statement from the Prime Ministers Office said, more than 2,000 applications have been approved so far and have received their support.

The Committee confirmed that the process has begun with getting in contact with all the remaining approved recipients to collect their letters of offer and signing of the agreement.

“As part of the requirement, those who have already signed their contracts will produce an invoice of their revised work plan and to be followed by disbursements of funds.

“Recipients whose support includes equipment and machinery are required to collect them from selected suppliers,” the statement said.

Constituency offices are also providing the necessary support to deliver equipment and machinery to recipients who might find difficulties with logistics and transport.

The signing of letters of offer and contracts with local farmers who are among the recipients of the Government’s Economic Stimulus Package and its committee is expected to continue throughout this week and the next, the statement said.

Approvals for milling, furniture, crops, and vegetable farming and piggery are also ready for disbursement.

The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of the wellbeing of the people, national stability, and economic empowerment.