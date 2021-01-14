11 rescued at sea between Choi, West - Solomon Star News

Eleven people have been rescued after drifting at sea between Choiseul and Western Province on Sunday, 10 January 2021.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RISPF) at Gizo Police Station in Western Province made the timely rescue, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau said the eleven people traveled on board a bray boat powered by 40 Horse powered engine.

“They left Tunoe Village, Katurasele in South Choiseul to Gizo after Christmas and New Year Holiday.

“While travelling on the fine sea they have encountered a mechanical problem with their engine and drifted.”

Commissioner Mangau said the matter was reported to Gizo Police Station by relatives after they have been informed of the incident through mobile phone.

Mangau said, police officers left to search and rescued the eleven people at sea and transported them to Gizo.

“One of the passengers was taken to Gizo hospital as he was having a fever.”

Commissioner Mangau then reminded boat owners and skippers of the importance of sea safety.

“Before you travel, please plan your trip properly. Make sure your boat is seaworthy and you’re Out Boat Motor (OBM) is serviced and maintained,” said Commissioner Mangau

“If you require help at sea call, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll-free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll-free phone 999. Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE!"