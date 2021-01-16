New Gizo betelnut market takes shape - Solomon Star News

The new betel nut market at the Banana Valley compound.

THE newly built betel-nut market for Gizo, Western Province is progressing well with only final touches needed before it will open for vendors and the public.

The CAUSE (Community Access Urban Sustainability Enhancement) Project under the World Bank is constructing the new market.

It is located at Banana Valley.

According to the CAUSE Project Manager, Edwin Ghasapio work is nearing its completion stage.

“The only job that is left to do is the fencing, car park, and the ablution block for the market vendors.”

He said they are also waiting for the supply of materials so that work can resume.

He said the project is expected to complete by March.

“But this will also depend on the weather,” he said.

Once completed, it would be handed over to the province, he said.

A betel-nut seller, Sipu Rop hailed the project saying this new market will provide a good and proper shelter for all the betel nut vendors.

However, he added by looking at the new market, it's not big and might not accommodate all the vendors that are likely to use it.

The only option is for all vendors to take turns in using the market-house, he added.

“But I’m looking forward to using this new betel nut market house when it opens,” he said.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU