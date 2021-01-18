ESP fund intact - Solomon Star News

THE Government through the Ministry of Finance has assured the public that funds under the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) are still available and payouts for the remaining recipients will continue.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of the ESP Committee McKinnie Dentana made the assurance yesterday in response to media reports that ESP funds have been exhausted.

Speaking yesterday during the first talk-back show for this year over the national broadcaster, Mr. Dentana said, information that has been provided by the media over the past days is not true.

“Most recent information regarding ESP is that funds have been exhausted.

“That information is basically false, fake, and produced by irresponsible reporter or journalist,” he said.

He clarified that funding from ESP comes from bilateral donor support and resources that the government raised domestically.

The PS further clarified that ESP funding does not come from revenue through taxes and duties under the Inland Revenue Division (IRD).

“I want to clarify this to avoid confusing the public,”

He said the assessment and process of payment have resumed after it was suspended before Christmas eve.

Mr. Dentana assured the public that payment and finance for the remaining recipients are still available.

Meanwhile, the ESP chairman said, new approvals have been made.

More information for the remaining approvals will be uploaded onto the website this week.

Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Jimmie Rodgers yesterday also reminded reporters to provide verified information to the public.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

NEWSROOM, HONIARA