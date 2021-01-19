Wale: drop in exams performances concerning - Solomon Star News

The Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale is a concern with the huge drop in the pass rate for students in the 2020 academic year.

In a statement yesterday he cautions that drastic steps must be taken by the responsible ministry.

The concerns were based on the school results for 2020 released recently by the Ministry of Education and Human Resources.

Mr. Wale said, he is really concerned about the fall in the overall pass rates for all students, adding that while girls have registered a higher pass rate than the boys, which is an achievement that must be encouraged, the overall drop in pass rates must also be seriously noted.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aoke/Langa Langa, therefore, cautions the government and the responsible ministry to start collaborating with SINU’s School of Education to review the pedagogical teaching approach generally taken in our education system.