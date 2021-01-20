AG applauds frontline workers - Solomon Star News

Attorney General (AG) John Muria Jr applauds frontline workers for keeping Covid-19 at bay from spreading into the community.

He made the remark when he spoke at the opening of the country’s legal year at the High Court in Honiara yesterday.

“I applaud our frontline workers for keeping the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading into the community,” he said.

He said through their hard work, Covid-19 isn’t able to reach communities in the country.

Muria Jr also thanked them for their tireless and sleepless nights in keeping Solomon Islands safe.

He acknowledged them for their work in 2020 saying that last year was challenging not only for the Judiciary but also the people of Solomon Island.

In meantime, the Attorney General cautioned all legal practitioners to stay vigilant because 2021 is bringing with it challenges some of which will test our resolves to the core.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

HONIARA NEWSROOM