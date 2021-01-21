Hospital driver charged for stealing - Solomon Star News

A Kilu'ufi hospital driver in Malaita who was accused of using money intended for the Kilu'ufi eye clinic for his personal use has appeared before the Auki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Michael Maeli was accused of cashing a cheque for $4,000 for his own use.

He was arrested by police following the incident and was put on remand.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday of this week.

Mr. Maeli's case was further adjourned to Tuesday 2 February 2021.

The Kilu'ufi hospital driver was released on strict bail conditions on Tuesday while waiting for his second appearance in court next month.

The strict bail conditions mean that the accused must not interfere with witnesses and is not allowed to leave Malaita.

It was alleged that Mr. Maeli withdrew the cheque at BSP Auki for personal use sometime last year.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau