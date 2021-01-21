Final flight for Philippines arrives Thursday - Solomon Star News

THE third and final flight to repatriate the remaining students from the Philippines will arrive today.

This flight was scheduled for 12 January but was further delayed to today due to incomplete paperwork for about 30 of our students in the Philippines.

Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Jimmy Rodgers said during the radio talk-back show early this week that the flight would be the final one from the Philippines.

He said, “that flight will bring in almost 144 people who will board the flight including few government officials that have been waiting to come but have no transport, so we have spaces to accommodate them as well as some of the companies assisting government communication, so that is what we have expected.”

Dr. Rodgers said so far they have brought in more than one thousand people to the country.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

