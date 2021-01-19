Seif Ples records a 55% increase in rape cases of children - Solomon Star News

Seif Ples has recorded a 55% rise in rape and sexual abuse cases of children under the age of 15 years in 2020.

This was revealed by Seif Ples’ Deputy Center Manager, Falu Maesugea during a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) talkback show on SIBC.

She also highlighted that the State of Public Emergency (SoPE) is likely to expose children to abuse because they are not attending classes.

She urges parents, caregivers, and those who are responsible for children to always look out for their children.

“Parents and caregivers please look out for our children, because their safety is very important,” Ms. Maesugea said.

This paper also understands that Seif Ples has recorded an increase of 90% rape cases in 2020.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA