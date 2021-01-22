SCHOOL FEE PRESSURE - Solomon Star News

The Leader of Opposition, Hon. Wale, has called on the government to take steps to alleviate the burden of school fees on fee-payers for all levels of our education.

Hon. Wale said families are struggling under the very hard economic times, adding that these hardships are made worse by the consequences of Covid-19 on our economy.

He said it simply is not right that any student should miss out on attending school because of the current situation.

“It is therefore essential that the government formulate a policy and quickly implement it to alleviate the school fee burden and ensure that school enrolments are not severely affected in 2021,” says the Opposition Leader.

Hon. Wale said that there are many ways or a combination of ways that the government can approach this challenge.

“Perhaps it could look at a cocktail comprising school grants increase along with per-student subsidies at the various levels of education. This must also include SINU and skills training institutions.

“We are in extraordinary times, facing difficult choices. However, the future of our society demands that education is prioritized. The lack of priority given to education will further add to the negative pressures from Covid-19 which will hold the country down,” Hon. Wale added.

Hon. Wale calls on the Ministry of Education to collaborate with Education Authorities to pursue this school fees alleviation goal. And he further calls on all schools to take a more lenient and compassionate approach toward fee-payers in difficulties in 2021.