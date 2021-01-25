Plastic Wise Group to benefit from projects - Solomon Star News

THE Plastic Wise Group in Gizo, Western Province is preparing to take part in two new projects that will focus on waste management.

The first project will come from the Positive Change for Marine Life Organization through funding source from South Pacific Regional Environmental Program (SPREP).

SPREP has stepped in to help after Plastic Wise Gizo was recognized for its work in dealing with environmental and solid waster issues.

The other program project is through the Strongim Bisnis which is now at the 2nd phase focusing on the waste sector.

Strongim Bisnis 2nd phase will be funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trading (DFAT) through the Australian Government.

According to the Plastic Wise Gizo Team Leader Rendy Solomon, she said, as part of the program’s roll-out, Strongim Bisnis will conduct a consultation with the provincial government with all the important stakeholders that are working in waste sector.

She said the program will roll out into three provinces namely; Western, Guadalcanal, and Central Provinces.

‘’Western Province will be the first province to be part of the Strongim Bisnis and followed by the other two provinces,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the Positive Change for Marine Life and Plastic Wise Gizo program will kick off next month and will roll for 1 year.

‘’Positive Marine for Life will more focus on marine but still on the waste sector in Western province,’’ Ms. Solomon said.

She added one of their objectives is collecting all the wastes and rubbish and import it back overseas for recycling and reusing.

She said further added other plans and visions is all the rubbish and wastes will be recycled with processing to be done at any space available in the West in the near future.

‘’The rubbish and waste will be reused for any type of arts and crafts so that women will display it in the museum as planned.

“So this will promote crafts made from recycling and become one of the learning centers in West and country as a whole,” she added.

Positive Change for Marine Life is a private network based in Australia that deals with the wastes sector on marine focusing on wastes.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU