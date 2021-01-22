WE ARE READY FOR A NEW STATE: PREMIER GINA - Solomon Star News

WESTERN Province is ready to become a new State under a Federal Constitution, its Premier David Gina has declared.

Mr. Gina is calling on its nine Members of Parliament from Western Province to support the cause.

The Premier said this in Gizo yesterday, claiming the Traditional Governance Bill is unconstitutional as it does not serve the current provincial system and on that score does not entertain current good governance and accountability.

“The new Traditional Governance Bill has somehow been given prominence by Government Advisors planning and plotting to slow down efforts by Western leaders and its People’s priority to be granted Federal Status.”

Premier Gina last year requested the nine MPs from Western Province abstain from supporting the Bill. Instead, he asked them to help with efforts currently being undertaken in the West as to expedite the process for federalism.

“Western Province is ready to become a new State,” Premier Gina said.

He said a new Federal Constitution had already been completed and handed to the Government at the beginning of last year.

The Premier said Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare received the Document from members of the Constitutional Congress being the main body tasked with the responsibility of putting together the new Federal Solomon Islands’ Constitution.

“The Government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars preparing the country with relevant legislation for entering into Statehood.”

“It is time this is granted. I call on all nine MPs to help out including every western leader who are ready to help.”

He reiterates that with Statehood the will of the Western people and its leaders remain undeterred.





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo