RSIPF witness launch of Atori and Fouou by-law in Malaita - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Auki police station in Malaita province have participated in the launching of Atori and Fouou by-law in East Kwara’ ae on 21 January 2021.

The event was successfully implemented through consultations with the Crime prevention unit at Auki police station and other legal authorities.

One of the Community elders said, “Now we have come to understand the Policing work done by the RSIPF to help reduce crimes in our communities. RSIPF officers have worked tirelessly and dedicated themselves even though people do not fully understand their roles and responsibilities. It is the roles and responsibilities of all members of the community to render their assistance in maintaining law and order in our communities.”

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita province Inspector Michael Ramosaea said, “The launching of the Community bylaw marks a milestone for the communities of Atori and Fouou.”

PPC Ramosaea says, “All community leaders within Atori and Fouou have promised to enforce the by-law and to work closely with the RSIPF especially Crime prevention strategy unit in Auki.”

It is good that people begin to understand the roles and responsibilities of Policing work carried out by the RSIPF. It is to ensure that all citizens of the Solomon Islands are safe and secured from criminal elements and activities. It is an indication of the law been strengthened in our communities.

“On behalf of the RSIPF Commissioner I want to acknowledge the chiefs, elders, committee members, and people of Atori and Fouou for the great work that all of you have done by initiating the by-law. This will really help the RSIPF maintain law and order in these communities,” says Inspector Ramosaea.



- RSIPF Media