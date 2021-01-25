PM: ESP intact & Country's testing capabilities top class - Solomon Star News

ESP funds remain intact





PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has reaffirmed that funds for the Economic Stimulus Package remain intact for all approved projects.

Speaking during his nationwide address today, the Prime Minister said assessment and payments of approved recipients, which resumed last week have continued this week until all approved projects are paid.

“I also re-emphasize that the source of funds for the ESP is from development partner support plus other domestically raised resources, and are NOT from government taxes and duties as falsely circulated in the media,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said uploading of new recipients of the Economic Stimulus Package into the ESP Website will also continue this week.

Country’s testing capabilities are top class: PM

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the country’s state of the art COVID-19 testing capabilities has been the main pillar in containing the virus.

Prime Minister Sogavare highlighted this during his nation-wide address today.

The Prime Minister said to date more than 7000 tests have been conducted at the National Referral Hospital Molecular laboratory and the Gizo Hospital laboratory.

“We are also pleased to advise that both laboratories have been doing pre-departure testing for people leaving the country to other countries that require such tests to be done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said COVID-19 testing capability in Kiluúfi Hospital, Malaita province, and the National Public Health Laboratory will be in place shortly.

Prime Minister Sogavare said plans are also underway to establish a COVID-19 testing capability at the Taro hospital in Choiseul province.

- PM's Press Secretariat