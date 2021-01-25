TRAGIC LOSS - Solomon Star News

A space was established at the Kingaroy Presbyterian Church for the local workers to come together and share their grief.

Two lives lost, one in critical condition following fatal crash

TWO local seasonal workers are dead and one is in critical condition following an early morning car accident in Queensland, Australia.

The unfortunate accident that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning has shocked the Solomon Islands community in Queensland, families, relatives, friends, and the country.

No official information was received from the Solomon Islands Consular Office in Brisbane and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the incident.

However, relatives and close friends of the two deceased have sent their condolences to the families of the victims via Facebook.

An initial report said a 34-year-old and 24-year-old men died at the scene of the crash, while a 24-year-old- male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was later airlifted to Brisbane via helicopter for medical attention.

A local who lives with the two deceased confirmed to this paper that two men lost their lives.

One is from Tikopia and the second from Malaita and Temotu. The third passenger who is currently in hospital is part Malaita and Sikaiana.

“The third passenger survived but in a critical condition,” the local worker said.

Preliminary investigations by the Queensland police indicated that just before 4.30 am local time a silver station wagon was traveling southwest along Bunya Highway when it veered off the roadway and overturned instantly killing the two and injuring the third.

Yesterday, when Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare updated the country on COVID-19 there was no mention of the accident.

The trio are part of the 176 seasonal workers who left the country in November to fill a massive labour shortage in Australia.

A mourning centre was established at Kingaroy Presbyterian Church.

A number of locals living and work in and around Brisbane and Sunshine Coast close to where the workers are based have visited the group there to provide support.

Most of the seasonal workers were shocked following the incident and have expressed their condolences, the local worker said.

Details of when and whether their bodies will be repatriated back to the country remains unclear.

Buts it's understood, responsible authorities are working on it.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

NEWSROOM, HONIARA