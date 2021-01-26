VIRUS REACTIVATE - Solomon Star News



ONE of the patients who previously tested negative for COVID-19 has tested positive again while in isolation.

This was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare in his second nation-wide address for 2021 yesterday.

Because of this, PM said, the number of COVID cases has increased to two after one of the negative cases had reactivated again.

“One of the negative cases had reactivated and became positive again, thus the official number of Covid-19 cases in the country remains at two,” he said.

Prime Minister said because of the latest twist, it's important for anyone that is positive to undergo a minimum of three consecutive negative tests after a positive test to minimize the risk of discharging a person that could reactivate.

Mr. Sogavare has applauded plans to follow up all the previous positive people for a three months period after they have turned negative.

“I commend our testing protocol which ensures we are able to pick up these reactivations before the people who had turned negative are discharged into the community,” he said.

Ministry of Health over the past weeks has been appealing to former COVID-19 patients to get in touch with them for follow-up tests.

Last week, a service message was also issued for five of the patients.

Failure to respond to the call can result in prosecution under the current State of Public Emergency regulation.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara