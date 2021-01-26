HCC schools to resume on 1st February - Solomon Star News

All schools under the Honiara City Council Education Authority will resume classes for the 2021 Academic year on 1st February 2021.

The delay was endorsed and passed by the HCC Executive last week.

In a statement issued by the HCC management, the reason is the delay in recruitment of school bursars with the late release of student lists to schools in the city.

The delay will allow officials to complete the recruitment process of shortlisting candidates and interviews for the school bursars.

Also, it will allow students to do their admission and registration in their respective schools, following the late release of students' results.

All schools throughout the country have started their academic year on 25th January 2021.