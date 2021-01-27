ELECTIONS POWERS TRANSFERRED - Solomon Star News



ADMINISTRATIVE powers of elections have been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister in a move seen as robbing the statutory independence of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC), it was revealed Tuesday.

At the same time, it was revealed that some sections of the new electoral act, the Electoral Act 2018, remain ungazetted, which means it cannot be legally enforced.

Chief Electoral Commissioner, Jane Waetara, yesterday confirmed the transfer, saying the decision was “part of government’s broader fundamental reform program ...,”

“Yes, transfer was approved by Cabinet in 2020 and (the) Governor General (GG) has re-assigned electoral responsibilities to Prime Minister accordingly.”

But she denied the transfer has encroached on the independence of the SIEC.

“Independence of SIEC remains. … all decisions relating to the administration and management of elections is the mandate of the SIEC only.

“In addition, as part of the overall reform program, SIEC now has its own budget head, similar to any other government agencies, meaning it has control over its allocated budget for its operation and programs,” she said.

“Decision for the transfer was made before I joined SIEC, however, I’m confident, the decision was part of government’s broader fundamental reform program and a strategic and administrative decision, whereby all integrity institutions come under the responsibility of Prime Minister and for SIEC, this decision will align SIEC better with the Executive government especially when it deals with relevant constitutional matters,” Mrs. Waetara said.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner also revealed that certain sections of the new Electoral Act 2018 have not been gazetted and why.

“Yes, Commission decision to defer due to the very short time for Solomon Islands Electoral Office to implement these requirements in (the) 2019 National General Elections.”

Mrs. Waetara identified these as Sections: 4, 12, part 4 Division 5, and section 107(2).

According to insiders, the transfer of the powers to administer elections to the Office of the Prime Minister is “significant” given all election matters would now be decided by the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Not only has it politicised the running of elections which has been understood to be neutral and independent, but it has also removed the independent functions of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission,” insiders told Solomon Star.

They said both the SIEC and the Political Parties Integrity Commission are now under the firm control of the Prime Minister’s Office.