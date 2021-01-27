In Court with Assumpta - Solomon Star News

* Foreign sailors to plea today * Auki murder trial continues today * Female murder accused to be summoned

Foreign sailors to plea today



THREE foreign sailors accused of entering the country during the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) period last year will be entering their pleas, Wednesday.

Willy Martinussen, Maria Berana Eustaquio, and Michael Kirtley Gee will plea to the charge of Prohibition of entry of non-citizen under the SOPE regulation.

Their matter was previously listed for plea but the plea was not taken as the particulars of their charge were amended.

Following the amendment to the particulars of the charge, the trio will now enter their pleas this morning before Chief Magistrate Emma Garo.

The three sailors were accused of entering the country during the SOPE period without the exemption from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or the Covid-19 Oversight Committee.

It was alleged that the three sailors who travelled together on two separate yachts entered the country between November and December last year.

They were allegedly sighted anchoring at Baralau Island, Aola in Guadalcanal.

It was alleged that they were on their way to Indonesia from Fiji and made their way into the country after encountering engine problems.

Whitlam Togamae Lawyers firm is representing the trio while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Rachel Olutimayin is appearing for the Crown.

Auki murder trial continues today

THE murder trial of two men accused of killing a man and then left his body near the Bmobile town in Auki, Malaita will continue today in the High Court.

Jeeney Ete and Benard Lagate’e are standing trial for one count of murder.

The hearing of prosecution evidence started on Monday and will continue today.

So far, two prosecution witnesses have given their evidence at the trial before Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer in the past two days.

The murder incident occurred on 18 August 2015 near the Bmobile tower in Auki, Malaita.

The prosecution alleged that during midnight or early hours of that day, a female (E) accompanied the deceased in a taxi.

They allegedly went to Sea Sound near the Gwaunaru’u airport.

It was alleged that they then went through the gate of Confuse Point and went into one of the leaf houses while the taxi driver remained in the vehicle.

Not long it was alleged that another RAV4 vehicle came with the accused persons and another two females.

Prosecution further alleged Ete went out of the RAV 4 and argued with E.

E was said to have been in a relationship with Ete since 2012 and they both had a child together.

It was further alleged that while Ete was arguing with E, the deceased came to stop them.

The two accused however allegedly assaulted the deceased which resulted in the deceased falling onto the ground and lying motionless.

The accused men then allegedly lifted the deceased into the boot of the taxi.

They all then went into the two vehicles and drove to the Bmobile tower where the accused men allegedly lifted the deceased’s body and left him there.

Public Solicitor’s lawyers Ben Alasia and Chris Rarumae represent the two accused while Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Kelesi is prosecuting.





Female murder accused to be summoned

THE woman accused of the death of her partner at Island Nightclub in Henderson area, East of Honiara in last February will be summoned to appear in court on February 26 a plea.

The matter of Janet Savugi, 33, who faces one count of murder was mentioned in the High Court yesterday.

However, Savugi was not present in court.

Public Solicitor’s lawyer Rodney Manebosa sought instructions if Savugi was summoned to appear in court yesterday.

Manebosa appeared on the instructions of his colleague Ron Dickey Pulekera.

Public Prosecutor Olivia Manu said since Savugi is not in court, this is her first mention and that Savugi had been appearing in the Magistrate’s Court, she sought time to prepare a summon.

She said the prosecution will prepare to summon Savugi to appear on the next court date.

Having heard from counsels, Justice Maelyn Bird adjourned the matter to February 26 for a plea.

She also ordered that Savugi be summoned.

Savugi was accused of an incident in relation to an allegation at about 2 am on 16 February 2020 at the Island Nightclub.

The prosecution alleged she was not happy with her partner when she saw him talking with another female and punched him.

The punch allegedly landed on the deceased’s right eye and he fell back onto the floor unconscious.

The deceased was assisted by the Island nightclub securities and he was transported to his home after he regained his consciousness.

Following the incident, it was alleged the deceased felt unwell.

On February 17 the deceased was rushed to the National Referral Hospital but unfortunately died later.