NAYA Company gives back to communities - Solomon Star News

NAYA Company Financial Controller Alfred Matoko shakes hands with a member of the Melanesia Brothers (Tasiu) representative with two NAYA staff members.

DESPITE the challenges faced by the country’s economy and businesses amidst the global pandemic COVID-19 a locally owned NAYA Company reached out to do road constructions for church-based intuitions outside of Honiara.

NAYA Company Limited is a fairly new Company in Civil works industry that sees it fit to touch the lives of different church institutions and the surrounding communities doing road works.

Tabalia and Kohimarama the two well-known Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACoM) Institutions in West Guadalcanal are very lucky to get their forgotten road constructed by Naya Company.

“It is a real blessing for us,” Brother Junior Waneka a third-year student at Tabalia Brotherhood Institution told this paper at Tabalia yesterday.

He added since this road was first established by a logging company it remains as it is for more than 30 years.

“Back then the road was not favourable for vehicles, passengers or students coming back from Honiara or elsewhere have to stop at the main road and walk for approximate 2km to reach the school area,” added.

Waneka said today we are very happy and words cannot express how thankful we are to see this forgotten road constructed by NAYA Company.

“More so the Company has done this tremendous work from their heart meaning these two institutions did not spend even a cent to pay for the company’s service.

“In fact, it is a free-will offering of service for Tabalia and Kohi the two well know ACoM institutions in the Solomon Islands and the region,” Waneka told this paper.

Both landowners and the two institutions thanked the company for constructing their road and today the road now accommodates two-lane with enough space on the side for people to walk.

Waneko spoke on behalf of the school leaders and the rest of the students when Solomon Star visited them yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, NAYA Managing Director Wetney told this paper that they are very happy to help these church institutions.

“During these trying times in which the country is going through it is all about giving back to the community.

“NAYA Company sees the need for the road maintenance to Tabalia and Kohi because of the important work that the Melanesian Brotherhood carries out.

“It is only fitting that on behalf of NAYA Company we are humbled to carry out this road maintenance for free as part of giving back to the community,” Wetney told this paper.

He further added that NAYA Company road works carried out also include the Catholic Nazareth Apostolic Centre at Tenaru area.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara