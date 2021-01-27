GOVERNMENT AND JAPAN SIGN $244 MILLION KUKUM HIGHWAY PHASE2 PROJECT - Solomon Star News

Ambassador Yasuhiro and Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at the signing of the Exchange of Notes on the Kukum Highway Upgrade Phase 2 Project.

THE Government of Japan is going to be busy in Solomon Islands this year.

Its Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Morimoto Yasuhiro yesterday signed the Exchange Notes on a $244 million grant which would be used to finance the upgrade of the Kukum – Henderson International Airport road in East Honiara.

Japan has given itself a 24-month timeline to complete the 6.3km road project, which will for the first see the introduction of a four-lane road in the capital.

“The Kukum Highway Phase Two project is the continuation from where Kukum Highway Phase One ended. The Project will cover the 6.3km road from the Ministry of Fisheries to Honiara International Airport,” Ambassador Yasuhiro told the brief signing ceremony in Honiara yesterday.

The project component will include 4.3km of a 4-lane road to Lunga Bridge and a 2km two-lane road from Lunga Bridge to the Airport, he said.

Ancillaries to the road project will be the construction of the drainage systems, bus stations, street lights, traffic signboards, and pavement markings.

The project timeline will be 24 months and it is expected to be completed by June 2023 about a month before the 2023 Games opens in Honiara.

Ambassador Yasuhiro said the signing of the EN “... is a significant event and a milestone in the ongoing cordial bilateral relationship between our two countries.”

“It is also the result of the tireless effort put into the survey and preparation of relevant project data and document on both sides that paved the way for the signing as well.

“I am pleased to sign the EN ... after the approval of the Cabinet of Japan last month. The Government of Japan has decided a grant (of) up to three billion one hundred and fifty-nine million Japanese Yen（Y3, 159, 000,000, approximately SBD243.6 million for the construction and supervision works.”

Japan-funded the first phase of the Kukum Highway Project following a request by the Solomon Islands Government in 2012. Phase One was completed and was handed over to the government on 5th December 2018.

“I was not physically present at that time but I know it was indeed a time to celebrate and further strengthen our relationship,” Ambassador Yasuhiro said.

The first proposal from Solomon Islands Government requested the Government of Japan for a Grant Aid Assistance to upgrade the Kukum Highway in 2012.

He commended the teams from both sides in their involvement in the preparatory works and design,

“Despite the difficulties caused by the global pandemic COVID-19 you have worked untiringly and made all efforts into promoting and meeting deadlines to ensure the signing today is possible.

“This project along with the current Honiara International Airport Project and other major infrastructure projects in the past has changed and will continue to change the landscape of Honiara and will transform the city into a better city for everyone.

“We are very happy to be given this chance to cooperate with the Government of Solomon Islands on such a strategically important project,” Ambassador Yasuhiro said.

He warned yesterday’s signing was just the beginning of the process towards the actual construction work.

“It will take some time before we will see actual work on the ground. Therefore, I call on the project teams on both sides to diligently carry out their remaining tasks to pave way for the actual construction work to begin in the not so distant future.”

Last Friday, Japan signed a $14.5 million funding contribution agreement with the United Nations Development (UNDP) to help fight corruption in Solomon Islands.

The government media did not inform Solomon Star of the signing ceremony. The attached photograph was supplied by the Embassy of Japan.





By Alfred Sasako

Newsroom, Honiara