VISA APPEAL - Solomon Star News

PM Manasseh Sogavare and the Australian High Commissioner Dr. Lachlan Strahan greet each other during the Australia Day celebrations in Honiara.

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has appealed to Canberra to grant entry visas to Solomon Islanders on arrival in Australia similar to what the government is offering Australians arriving in the Solomon Islands.

Mr. Sogavare was speaking at the Australia Day function in Honiara on Tuesday night.

Mr. Sogavare said Solomon Islands has offered concessional visas for Australians visiting the Solomon Islands, thus would like to see a reciprocal arrangement so Solomon Islands nationals can travel to Australia without having to wait for weeks and sometimes months for their entry visas to come through.

He said obtaining a visa to travel to Australia can take weeks or months despite the issue having been raised at the official level throughout the entire region.

Prime Minister Sogavare said a great number of Solomon Islanders reside in Australia either through family connections or as permanent residents and some have actually taken up Australian citizenship.

He added the country has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Australia especially people to people contact.

Mr. Sogavare said as we continue to work together as partners and friends, “We have engaged in honest conversation and meaningful dialogue. Your partnership and friendship in this endeavor will go a long way in making changes to the lives of ordinary Solomon Islanders.”

Solomon Islands nationals lose thousands of dollars when their applications are turned down.

In Honiara, Australians visiting the Solomon Islands are given free entry visas.





By FOLLET JOHN

NEWSROOM, HONIARA