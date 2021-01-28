Car crash victims to be repatriated  - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo is heading to Queensland to arrange for the repatriation of two Solomon Islanders who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

According to a published report, the Pacific Labour Welfare Duty Officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) relayed this incident to him on Sunday afternoon.

“I am making arrangements to travel to Kingaroy, Queensland later in the week to provide workers with in-person support and check arrangements for repatriation, etc.”

According to Ambassador Sisilo, there’s a system already in place for repatriation as this is not the first time that locals died when working overseas under the PLS.

He also confirmed that since his arrival in January 2020, four workers have passed on. Most of the deaths are alcohol-related.

It was revealed the trio were employed by Rural Workforce Management (RWM) in Kingaroy, Queensland.

A statement issued by the Queensland police revealed the “Two men died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Bunya Highway early on Sunday morning.

It was stated “Preliminary investigations indicate that just before 4.30 am a silver station wagon was travelling southwest along the Bunya Highway when it left the roadway and overturned at Taabinga.

“As a result, a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man died from their injuries, while the 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and later airlifted to Brisbane for further treatment.”

It was reported that the third victim has recovered and is now reuniting with his colleagues. A farewell service was also hosted Tuesday this week, to allow the local workers to pay their final respect to the two deceased.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

