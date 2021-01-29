AUKI POLICE UNDER SPOTLIGHT - Solomon Star News

AN East Kwaio man has called for an explanation from Auki police after reports of the destruction of a village Water Supply and brewing of Kwaso were not taken up.

Sam Ngedea told Solomon Star yesterday Lausia and Tagalo communities in the Olomburi District of East Kwaio are living in fear because of threats by young people engaged in all kinds of criminal behaviour.

“I reported the matter to Auki police, requesting police to come and arrest these people because we could no longer control them,” Mr. Ngedea said.

According to Mr. Ngedea, the Tagalo Water Supply which provided clean drinking water for many in the communities in the area has been destroyed.

“The young people simply cut the pipes off, denying many households clean drinking water. They also brewed Kwaso inside the community with impunity. Anyone who dares talk to them, they simply threaten them with whatever they have in their hands,” Mr. Ngedea said.

“The situation has got out of hand. In the beginning quarreling and arguments were not treated with any seriousness, but soon two people have been killed. The way things are going is that there will be bloodshed unless police intervened.”

Mr. Ngedea said this was the reason why he approached Auki police about a month ago.

“What they told me was that an assessment team would be sent to Olomburi to investigate the situation. That was a month ago. I spoke to Auki police again yesterday and they were making excuses,” Mr. Ngedea said.

“I am appealing to the police to intervene before the situation gets out of hand. It is getting very dangerous, especially for innocent women and children,” he said.





