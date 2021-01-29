PANIC, FEAR OVER COVID - Solomon Star News

PANIC and fear have gripped Malaita Province as a report emerges that a student who tested positive for COVID-19 last year and spent his holiday in East Fateleka is under now quarantine after his routine test on Tuesday turned positive again.

According to information received, the male student after returning from studies in the Philippines was released from a quarantine site in Honiara after satisfying the quarantine regulations.

The returning student then traveled to his home village in East Fataleka for the festive break.

It was claimed the student did not feel well last week and was brought to Kilu'ufi hospital for a check-up and follow-up test.

Following news that the test returned positive, it had caused panic and fear amongst the Kilu'ufi staff and patients.

A health worker at Kilu'ufi hospital said they are now working under fear since the news was conveyed to them.

Another medical staff said there's minimal movement within the medical wards since the news was released.

Another health worker claimed that Kilu'ufi hospital is not prepared for a likely Covid-19 outbreak, which raises more questions than answers regarding the Covid-fundings received by the hospital and its preparedness status.

According to Auki Police, police, and medical staff, yesterday headed to East Fataleka to conduct awareness to people who may have exposed to the person.

Auki Police said they are ready to help and take orders from the medical team when required.

A former medical staff spoken to said this is a serious health issue given the fact that the student has met relatives and others during his stay in Malaita.

It's understood the Malaita Covid-19 response team has been activated to monitor the situation in case the virus has been transmitted.

The former medical worker also questioned how prepared the province and Kilu'ufi hospital should an outbreak occur.

The student is now under medical supervision at the Field Hospital in Honiara.

Attempts to get comments from the Kilu'ufi Health Director regarding the matter was unsuccessful yesterday.

Meanwhile, a team from Honiara was sent to conduct follow-up tests on those who came in contact with the student.

The Ministry of Health last night issued a statement saying a test conducted on Wednesday night came out negative.

More information on the issue will be released today.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau