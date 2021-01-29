Gina defends China’s visit - Solomon Star News

WESTERN Province Premier David Gina has defended the visit of the Chinese Envoy to Gizo, Western Province this week.

The visit had sparked heated discussions on social media among other platforms with a majority of negativity being projected by members of the public, especially through Facebook.

Premier Gina in response calls on the people of Western Province to not freely make allegations that are unfounded or have no base to their conspiracies and will mislead the public.

Following the visitation of the Chinese Ambassador Li Ming to Noro, Munda, and Gizo, rumors have been spreading throughout the social media saying that part of the visit to Gizo was to do with logging activities outside Gizo town.

Another post about the visit attracted one user in the social media through the Gizo FaceBook forum saying the ‘Image of Tourist Town Gizo is under threat’ from logging.

The post claimed the current Western Provincial Government has given green light for logging on the western side of Gizo.

It went on to say that with Gizo’s struggle to have access to 24/7 clean water, this decision will certainly have negative effects on their livelihoods and the image of Gizo, being a leading tourism destination.

Premier Gina yesterday said posting such unfounded allegations and issues through social media is not helpful.

‘’Why not come to the office of the premier and raise the issue rather than misleading the public on social media,’’ he said.

There were also other issues being raised through social media such as the failed initiative of the Malaysia trip and other Western Provincial Government’s ongoing issues.

The paper understood that part of the visit by the Ambassador Li was to promote the recognition of the friendship between Western Province and Fujian province through bilateral trade since the diplomatic switch by Solomon Islands from Taiwan to China.

Western Province is the first province to stand and support the switch to China.





By ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU