Solair to offer seats on Feb BNE-HON flights - Solomon Star News

FOLLOWING special approvals by the Solomon Islands and Australian Governments, Solomon Airlines is continuing to offer a limited number of passenger seats for booking on the airline’s regular Friday cargo flights between Brisbane and Honiara.

Seats on the Airbus A320 international flights are available to those who meet special conditions and each passenger must have travel approval granted by the Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s Office.

Passengers who meet all eligibility conditions will be able to travel on flights scheduled to operate throughout the next month. Seating allocation on the aircraft will be limited in line with available capacity at Government approved quarantine accommodation.

Flights from Brisbane to Honiara – 5, 12, 19, and 26 February - Flight IE701 will depart Brisbane at 10.00 am and arrive in Honiara at 2:15 pm. Spaces on services from Brisbane to Honiara will be limited to those who have spent the 28 days prior to intended departure, in a ‘low-risk country’ as classified by the Solomon Islands Government.

Those countries currently include Australia, New Zealand, China (excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan), and South Pacific countries (excluding Papua New Guinea and French Polynesia).

Each passenger will be required to have two negative COVID-19 PCR test results, one between 12 and 14 days prior to departure and a final test taken 72 hours prior to departure. All passengers will be responsible for self-funding their required quarantine in approved accommodation in Honiara.

On 5 and 12 February, Flight IE700 will depart Honiara at 3.15 pm, arriving in Brisbane at 5.30 pm.

On 8 February, Flight IE700 will depart Honiara at 9.00 am, arriving in Brisbane at 11.15 am.

Passengers on these flights must have the right of entry to Australia or be transiting onward to other international destinations. Facemasks must be worn in all airports and for the full duration of the flight.





