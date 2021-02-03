AG: emergency health bill on track - Solomon Star News

WORK on the public emergency health bill is on track and the timeline for the Bill to be submitted to Parliament is on the first week of March, says Attorney-General John Muria (Jnr).

Mr. Muria in a statement issued by Prime Minister Press Secretariat said consultations will continue this month and final work on the Bill should be done before the first week of March.

“We are on track and work is progressing very well,” he said.

The Attorney-General said consultations were also held last week with diplomatic missions, civil society groups, Guadalcanal Province, HCC, and other stakeholders.

He said the upcoming consultations will also include other provincial governments and the private sector.

The objective of the Bill is to give the government the authority to take the right action at the right time to respond effectively to the progress of health emergencies including the coronavirus outbreak.

Generally, the Public Health Emergency Bill is intended to protect the country and people from future pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks either internationally or domestically and will replace the declaration of a state of public emergency.





