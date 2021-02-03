Ziru appointed as interim TCSI boss - Solomon Star News

The Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) welcomes on board Mr. Calvin Ziru as the Interim Commissioner of the Telecommunications Commission of Solomon Islands (TCSI).

Mr. Ziru assumed office on Tuesday after receiving his letter of appointment from the Minister of Communications and Aviation, Hon Peter Shannel Agovaka on 29th January 2021.

In accordance with section 10 of the Telecommunication Act 2009 and in conforming to a recommendation from the TCSI Evaluation Committee, the Minister appointed Mr. Ziru as the Interim Commissioner until a substantive appointment is made in due course.

“As your Minister, I am delighted to welcome you onboard our team. I look forward to working with you, the Evaluation Committee, and the Telecom Operators in our country on matters of importance to this vibrant sector,” Minister Agovaka said.

Mr. Ziru’s appointment comes following a recommendation from the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) of TCSI.

“On 4 December 2020, the Committee, constituted pursuant to section 7 of the Telecommunications Act 2009, interviewed a number of individuals for the position of Interim Commissioner,” TEC Chairman and Public Solicitor, Mr. George KS Gray, said.

“In its assessment of the candidates, the Committee finally resolved to nominate Mr. Calvin Ziru to be appointed as the Interim Commissioner until a substantial appointment is made in due course,” Mr Gray said in his letter of recommendation to the Minister.

The Evaluation Committee comprises the Chairman, Governor of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI, Dr. Luke Forau, and the Chairman of the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Mr. Jay Bartlett.

The Minister responsible for Communication appoints and removes a person as the Commissioner on the recommendation of the Evaluation Committee.

TEC is also responsible for maintaining financial administrative oversight of the Commission and reviews the Commission's budgets and activities annually.

Mr. Gray acknowledged that Mr. Ziru’s appointment as Interim Commissioner is indeed an achievement for all TEC members who have dedicated so much time and effort to seeing this important position within TCSI filled up.

“In filling up this position, we all hope to see TCSI fulfill and carry out its statutory obligations and duties in a more effective manner as a regulator of telecommunication service providers,” he said.

The TEC Chairman also stresses the importance of the Committee working closely with Mr. Ziru.

“I personally trust and believe that Mr. Ziru has the qualifications and experience to perform in this capacity as Interim Commissioner to lead TCSI into the future until such time that a substantive Commissioner is appointed,” Mr. Gray said.

Mr. Ziru in responding to his appointment assured the Evaluation Committee of his full and total commitment.

“I am indeed excited by the appointment and truly look forward to leading the Commission as its new Interim Commissioner in 2021.

“Following my orientation and an expedited review of the organization, I expect to draw up our 2021 work plan for the Commission with TEC members' involvement and consultation.

“I am truly honored by the confidence that you (TEC) have accorded me to take up this position. Thank you so much for all the hard work that each of you has put in towards this recruitment. It is indeed my intention to return the favor by ensuring that all your expectations are fully and satisfactorily met,” Mr. Ziru said.