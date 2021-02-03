In Court with Assumpta - Solomon Star News

* Court to summon alleged fraudster * Man accused of beating wife to enter plea * Def case next for two drug accused

Court to summon alleged fraudster

THE Prosecution will be serving summons to an accused facing numerous charges of false pretence and demanding with menace to appear in court on February 8.

That is when the court will fix new trial dates for Sam Ngedea.

Ngedea is facing 25 counts of false pretence and 21 counts of demanding with menace.

His matter was supposed to be mentioned before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison on Monday for the fixing of new trial dates.

However, Hollison was not feeling well and his matter was therefore mentioned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

Ngedea was also not present in court, hence the prosecution sought that the matter be adjourned while they serve summons to Ngedea.

Ngedea is facing charges in relation to allegations between 3 December 2018 and 20 July 2019.

The prosecution alleged he lied an elderly doctor and obtained more than $40,000.

The prosecution alleged he collected the money on numerous occasions from the 78-year-old complainant at his motel in Honiara.

He claimed the money he collected were for compensation for the complainant trying to have sex with his mother named Mary.

The prosecution also alleged Ngedea would on different occasions, used different names such as George Ben, John Lake and Peter.

According to the allegation, Ngedea made an arrangement with a woman to meet the complainant.

It was a few days after a woman who identified herself as Mary went to see the complainant that Ngedea allegedly started to call and threatened the complainant for money.

Over a period of time, the accused collected more than $40,000 from the complainant that he claimed for compensation and settlement of the matter outside of court.

The accused also allegedly obtain money from the complainant to assist him travel to New Zealand, and for boat repair.

As a result of this incident, the complainant’s business was allegedly bankrupt resulting in him leasing his property.

Man accused of beating wife to enter plea



A MAN accused of assaulting his wife and causing her injuries will be entering his plea to the allegation against him today.

Michael Terema Jnr is facing one count of grievous harm.

His matter was mentioned on Monday and was adjourned to today for him to enter his plea.

Terema was accused of assaulting his wife following an argument between them on 30 September 2020.

The prosecution alleged he kicked his wife several times with his right leg and then struck her body using firewood.

He then allegedly struck her right middle finger and caused the interior finger bones to emerge-bleeding and fractured.

The alleged victim was rushed to the National Referral Hospital where she received medical attention.

Emy Pisihania Rusi is representing the accused while Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane is prosecuting.

Def case next for two drug accused



A HONIARA Magistrate has found sufficient evidence against two young men accused of possessing marijuana in Honiara last year to continue with the defence case.

Jimmy Mau, 18 is facing two counts of possession of marijuana while Austin Michael Maehaka is facing one count of possession of marijuana.

They had applied for a “no case to answer” at the end of the prosecution case.

The prosecution only called one witness, a botanist at the trial and tendered eight documentary evidence.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea in his ruling on the “no case to answer” however found sufficient evidence based on the botanist’s evidence and the documentary evidence against the two men.

The botanist had identified and confirmed that it was marijuana that was found in the possession of the two accused.

The defence case or the indication of when the defence case will proceed will be confirmed on February 8, when the matter returns to court.

The first incident against Mau allegedly occurred on 31 May 2020.

Police were attending to a report of someone using abusive words at the Mbokona area in Central Honiara.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Mau.

They escorted him to the Central Police Station and it was when they did a search on him that they found what appears to be a roll of marijuana on his left side ear.

The second alleged incident on 5 June 2020, also at the Mbokona area, involved both accused.

That night, Police had received information from a security officer at Mbokona area that a group of boys were preparing rolls of Marijuana to sell at a market stall near the school area.

Upon receiving the report police officers drove up to the said market stall and saw the two accused at the very spot.

Police conducted a search at the stall and found 31 short paper rolled marijuana and a parcel of a newspaper containing marijuana branches.

They also found a paper rolled marijuana on Maehaka’s left ear.

The two accused were then arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.