PPC Riolo warns drivers in Malaita - Solomon Star News

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Stanley Riolo has called on vehicle drivers along the roads around the Province to take extra care when driving in wet conditions.

Speaking to this paper in an interview on Wednesday, PPC Riolo issued a warning reminding vehicle drivers not to overload their vehicles and to look out for deteriorating bridges along the North, East, and South Roads.

PPC Riolo who travelled along the North Road during the rainy weather said most bridges along the road are unsafe.

He said one of the most dangerous bridges is the Dala Bridge, which was temporarily built by community workers after it collapsed last year.

He said if heavy rain continues in the coming days, it could wash away bridges which will then force the bridges to be unsafe for fully loaded vehicles to pass through.

The PPC also warned drivers that the current wet condition has caused the roads to be slippery, which needs drivers to take extra care when driving along the slippery roads with deteriorating bridges.





By WILSON SAENI

AUKI NEWS BUREAU