PREMIER of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a has described as a very relieving piece of news that the Solomon Islands is now Coronavirus-free.

The news was relayed to him early this week in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital after a meeting of the Makira Ulawa Provincial COVID 19 Committee.

But Mr. Maka’a said while the news is a huge relief for the Province and Solomon Islands as a whole, there must be no room for complacency, and the National Government’s introduced rules to avoid the spread of the deadly pandemic disease must stay until such time the whole world is free from it.





By GEORGE ATKIN

KIRA KIRA CORRESPONDENT