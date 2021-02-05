Sir Paul Tovua passes on - Solomon Star News

The Late Sir Paul Tovua presenting his speech during the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal in 2017, at Commonwealth Street in Honiara.

ONE of the great chief and sons of Central Guadalcanal, Guadalcanal province, and a well-respected Solomon Islands' statesman has passed on after battling a long illness.

He passed on at 3:40 pm on Friday, after being on life support.

Late Sir Paul was one of the few remaining founding fathers of the Solomon Islands that negotiated and signed the country's Independence in 1978.

Sir Paul Joshua Tovua KCMG was a politician, who has served in Parliament representing the Central Guadalcanal constituency since 1976.

He was a founding member of the first National Parliament of Solomon Islands, which sat from 1976-80. He served as the Speaker of the National Parliament of Solomon Islands from 1994-2001. He and Peter Kenilorea co-chaired the peace talks between the Malaita Eagle Force and the Isatabu Freedom Movement, which ended the Solomon Islands Civil War.

He has served in many Govt institutions, commissions, and community leadership roles and has truly served his country with integrity, humility, and dignity.

One of the big recognitions of his great contributions in this country was named the MPs' office the "Sir Paul Tovua complex" at the parliament compound.

Tovua has also worked on an initiative, in conjunction with the Sycamore Tree Project and Solomon Islands Correctional Services, to promote peaceful reconciliation between rival Solomon Islander prison inmates and their families to prevent feuds.

Late Paul was a respected chief, community leader, and statesman. He always speaks up for marginalized citizens and people with special needs.

He was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2014 New Year Honours list, "for services to politics and to the community".

- Words by BENJAMIN AFUGA