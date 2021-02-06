Gov’t yet to respond to eviction notice - Solomon Star News

POLICE and other government stakeholders are yet to respond to the eviction notice served on them for the police to move out from the Hell’s Point land at Henderson.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau at his weekly press conference, Thursday told reporters that they are still working closely with other stakeholders within the government machinery and yet to respond to the eviction order.

“So far we are working closely with other stakeholders within government machinery to look at how we can manage and respond to the eviction notice,” Mangau said when asked for an update on this issue.

Owner of Hell’s point land Levers Solomon Ltd (LSL) had last month served the Notices of Consent and Enforcement Orders to the government to $50 million debt for the use of the land over the past years.

The police also received an eviction order to move out from Hell’s Point Land.

The order will lapse on November 16.

Police have been using the Hell’s Point Land as their Bomb Disposal Training School over the past years.





By ASSUMPTA BONGIDANI

NEWSROOM, HONIARA