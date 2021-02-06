More Kava revolution trainings planned - Solomon Star News

THE Malaita Provincial Youth Office believes that involving more youths in Kava farming will help them to be self-reliant and improve their standard of living.

Head of Malaita Youth Office, Frank Samo told this paper on Friday that his office will continue to push the Kava revolution training for 27 Wards in Malaita this year.

He said the purpose is to address unemployment to make youths become self-reliant and do away with social issues in the province.

“The office believed that choosing kava revolution will motivate them to take up roles and responsibilities in their communities and improve their standard of living including social-economic participation in this Province and nation,” he added.

“The target is to improve our economic boost to 70%-80%, this contribution comes from the youth involvement in this Kava industry.”

“This is how we can innovate our youths to drive our economy rather than having nothing to improve their lives,” Mr. Samo said.

He also revealed that just recently, the Provincial government office sealed a partnership with Goshen Taro production and Sport to integrate both in future training.

“This means when involved in Sport, one must also involve in livelihood.”

“We believe by doing this, it will reduce anti-social behaviour practice in our society while encouraging youth to do better.”





By WILSON SAENI

AUKI NEWS BUREAU