RSIPF presents Certificate of Appreciation & awards to former SIPSP advisor - Solomon Star News

DCP Matanga handing over the Certificate of Appreciation for Best Advisor to the SIPSP Team Michael Woods.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) today (5 February 2021) presented a Certificate of Appreciation and awards to former advisor Robyn Best in the Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) after serving for nearly one and half years advising within the RSIPF.

SIPSP is funded by the Government of New Zealand and implemented by the New Zealand Police Service

SIPSP Advisor Best returned to New Zealand when she completed her term with the Program last year.

SIPDP Team Michael Woods received the certificate and awards on behalf of Ms. Best from RSIPF Deputy Commissioner, Juanita Matanga during a brief ceremony at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara.

“On behalf of the Commissioner and Executive and other departments I acknowledge the contribution Advisor Best had made to the RSIPF during her time in the Solomon Islands,” said Deputy Commissioner Matanga

“On behalf of all ranks and files of the RSIPF, I would like to sincerely thank Advisor Best for providing essential support to the Office of the Commissioner of Police.”

Deputy Commissioner Matanga added, “Advisor Best’s contribution to capacity development within the RSIPF during her service is highly commended,”

SIPSP Advisor Best was presented with a Letter of Appreciation, an International Law Enforcement Cooperation medal, and an RSIPF plaque.

- RSIPF Media