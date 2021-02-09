Late Sir Paul to Lay In-State - Solomon Star News

AN ‘Official’ funeral will be accorded to the body of the late Statesman, Sir Paul Joseph Tovua, KCMG, OBE, and CSI, one of the founding fathers of the country, Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Government Communication Unit said, yesterday the body of Late Sir Tovua will be transported from the mortuary at the National Referral Hospital to his residence at Don Bosco, Henderson, East Honiara, and will stay overnight with families and relatives.

At 8 am this morning, the body of the Late Sir Tovua will be taken to the National Parliament. It will Lay In-State in the Chambers at the National Parliament for viewing from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

The Order of viewing of the body of the late Sir Paul Tovua while Laying In-State at the Parliament Chambers is as follows;

The Governor-General Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare, Speaker of the National Parliament, Patteson Oti, and Mrs. Oti will be the first to pay their last respect to the late leader.

Former Governor Generals, Prime Ministers, and Speakers will follow as well as the Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga.

Leaders of the Parliamentary Opposition and Independent Groups will be right in line after Cabinet Ministers.

This will be followed closely by Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Constitutional Post Holders, Lord Mayor, Provincial Premiers, Heads of Churches and Executives of the Private Sector and Government Ministries.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, members of the the public can show their last respect and bid farewell to this leader who left a legacy for our beloved nation.

The body will be escorted to the Holy Cross Cathedral for the funeral service, which is tentatively set for 2 pm.

After the funeral service, the casket will be taken up to Pao village, Central Guadalcanal where it will spend its final night with the leaders and people of Central Guadalcanal before it is laid to rest on Wednesday 10 February.

The Late Sir Paul Tovua passed away on Friday afternoon 5 February.

Bidding farewell to the Late Paul, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said, “Rest in Peace, Son of Guadalcanal. Rest in peace Giant of Solomon Islands. I salute you. Solomon Islands salute you.”

His wife, Julie Tovua, children, and grandchildren, survive the late Paul.