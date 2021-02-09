Court to rule on Dettke’s traffic case - Solomon Star News

THE court will this afternoon rule on an application made to withdraw the traffic charge against Member of Parliament (MP) for Northwest Guadalcanal Bodo Dettke.

Dettke is facing one count of careless and inconsiderate driving in relation to a traffic incident on 8 August 2020 opposite the Central Honiara Market.

His lawyer had previously made a proposal to the prosecution to withdraw the charge due to insufficient evidence.

When the matter was mentioned in court yesterday, the prosecution made an application to withdraw the charge pursuant to section 190 (2) (b) (i) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The basis for the application is that there is no evidence on the file to suggest that Dettke was careless and inconsiderate in the manner in which he drove the vehicle.

Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule will deliver her ruling on the application at 3 pm today.

Gabriel Suri of Suri’s Law Practice is representing the MP while Public Prosecutor Hellen Naqu appeared on Monday for the Crown.







