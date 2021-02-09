40 students in Manila yet to be repatriated  - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says the government is planning to bring back the remaining 40 students in Manila, Philippines.

When addressing the nation yesterday he said; as highlighted from his 25th January address the flight that arrived on Sunday night was the last scheduled repatriation flight.

“However, as of a result of about 40 students who still remain in Manila, we are planning a repatriation flight to bring home the remaining students,” he said.

Sogavare said the government is aware there are still some citizens waiting to be repatriated from the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Canada.

Sogavare encourages these citizens to be vaccinated before boarding the repatriation flight.

“We encourage these citizens to be vaccinated before their repatriation,” he said.

In this regard the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be coordinating the country’s high commission and the representatives in these countries to ensure the citizens can access vaccination before their return home, PM Sogavare said.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

HONIARA NEWSROOM