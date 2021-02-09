Malaita student remains negative  - Solomon Star News

THE student that was brought back from Malaita Province who is now at the Field Hospital is still tested negative to date.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has confirmed this in his nationwide address.

PM Sogavare has also confirmed that the 31 tests that were collected in the village where the student stayed were all tested negative as well.

“In saying this, let me assure the people in Malaita Province that we are confident there had not been any community transmission in Malaita Province.

“We will provide further updates as soon as the results of our expanded contact tracing program come to hand,” he said.

PM Sogavare said he has asked the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Director of Health and Medical Services in Malaita Province, Dr. Henry Kako, to speed up the expanded contact tracing process and swabbing of the other contacts of the student that tested positive while in his village.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

