COVID-19 Vaccine  - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Islands has missed out on the Pfizer Vaccines for 0.25% of our population but there is still hope as Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare assures the country in his nationwide address, Monday.

He said that despite missing out on the Pfizer Vaccines for 0.25% of our population, he is pleased to inform the nation that the COVAX Facility has confirmed the allocation of an indicative number of 108,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Solomon Islands.

“We hope to receive 40% of the doses during the 1st quarter of 2021, and the remaining 60% during the second quarter of 2021,” he added

Sogavare confirmed that Oversight Committee together with the COVAX Coordinating Committee and the Technical Working Group on Vaccines hopes to present the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and Implementation Plan to the Caucus and Cabinet next week for their consideration.

He is also pleased to inform the nation that preparations are well underway for the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Solomon Islands.

The Ministry of Health has activated technical teams comprising of local health experts supported by the country’s partners to coordinate and contribute to different aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination planning and delivery process.

Sogavare also stated that the government is also liaising with partners to secure additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara