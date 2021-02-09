PM hails donor partners  - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has applauded the support rendered by its donors and partners to the country.

In his nationwide address Monday, PM said the Government remains very grateful for the support from its donors and partners, especially to the ministry of health that leads our fight against COVID-19.

He said since his last address, the ministry of health received more support from our partners including:

Biomedical supplies from WHO to support with COVID-19 and other health services.





50 thousand PPEs comprising face shields, hand sanitizers, and face masks from Tongs Corporation,





Almost 30,000 N95 masks for theatre use donated to the NRH by the Australia Society of Anesthetists. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) assisted with the shipment of the consignment to Honiara.

PM Sogavare has thanked WHO, Tongs Corporation, the Australia Society of Anesthetists, and the Australian government for their valuable support to the Solomon Islands.

By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara