EPLD alumni mourns passing of former chair - Solomon Star News

Solomon Islands Alumni members of the Emerging Pacific Leaders Dialogue (EPLD) and the Commonwealth Study Conferences (CSC) are mourning the passing away of one of its senior members Sir Paul Tovua.

Sir Paul died in Honiara on Friday 5th February 2021. He was the chair of the Solomon Islands EPLD 2010 local organizing committee.

Under his leadership, Solomon Islands successfully hosted one of the study tour groups of EPLD 2010. His committee also selected successful Solomon Islands applicants for the 2010 EPLD.

Local alumni members who have benefitted from either EPLD or CSC wish to share their condolences to Sir Paul’s family and relatives on the demise of a great statesman, pioneer chair of the SI EPLD committee, and a close friend.

Representatives of the EPLD Solomon Islands alumni group will pay their respect during the laying of wreaths during Sir Paul’s funeral at the Holy Cross Cathedral tomorrow (Tuesday 8th February 2021).

Jane Tozaka replaced the late Sir Paul as chair of the Solomon Islands local organizing committee to organize the 2014 EPLD.

EPLD was initiated by the highly respected and long-established Commonwealth Study Conference (CSC) organizations and CSC alumni in Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific with the inaugural EPLD 2006 opening in Brisbane and closing in Auckland with 10 study tour locations

EPLD 2010 was staged by the Pacific Leadership Foundation. The Pacific Leadership Foundation (PLF) has been established by Commonwealth Study Conferences (Australia) Inc. and operates as a non-profit non-government organization with the aim of promoting leadership standards across the Pacific region. Commonwealth Study Conferences were initiated in 1956 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and these study conferences and their regional equivalents have been held regularly since that time.