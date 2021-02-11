City expects major facelift with $243m support - Solomon Star News

HONIARA City is expected to be transformed in the next 24 months, thanks to the government and people of Japan for the huge support of SBD$243,000,000.00.

The huge sum of money will go towards the drainage systems, bus stations, streetlights, traffic signboards, and pavement markings.

The formalize Phase 2 of the SB$243 million dollars Kukum Highway project was signed between the government and the Government of Japan last week.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address early week said the project will cover the 6.3 Kilometers of the road from the Ministry of Fisheries to the Honiara International Airport.

“This includes 4.3 kilometers of four-lane road to the Lunga Bridge and two kilometers of two-lane road from Lunga Bridge to the Airport.

“Ancillaries to the road project include the drainage systems, bus stations, streetlights, traffic signboards, and pavement markings.

He said this project along with the current Honiara International Airport Project and other major infrastructure projects will continue to improve the landscape and transform Honiara into a modern city.

Sogavare said the project timeframe is 24 months. It is expected to be completed by June 2023, ahead of the Pacific Games opening.

On behalf of the Government and people of Solomon Islands, Sogavare has thanked the Government and people of Japan for this milestone partnership, engagement, and cooperation.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

