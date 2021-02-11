Call to build Aligegeo dining hall  - Solomon Star News

What's left of the Dining Hall that burnt down two years ago.

A CONCERNED parent wants to see Aligegeo Provincial Secondary School (PSS) dining hall in Malaita Province upgraded.

This is because the school has been using a temporary dining hall for the past two years.

Since the burning down of the school's dining hall back on Friday 30 August 2019, the school has been using a temporary dining hall.

According to information obtained, food supplies were kept in the science lab, preparations of food were done at the temporary dining hall, while students still had their meals at the incomplete school chapel.

The concerned parent who wants to remain anonymous said the biggest school owned by the Malaita Province by now should have a proper dining hall for its students.

Information obtained by this paper claimed a proposal for a new dining hall had been sent to the Malaita Provincial Government last year.

Since then, the provincial government is yet to make a decision on the proposal submission.

The parent is calling on the provincial government to address the issue by allocating a building project under the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) to address the issue once and for all.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau