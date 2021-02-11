Cabinet to consider Covid vaccine policy next week - Solomon Star News

CABINET will meet next week to consider the National COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and Implementation Plan, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced in his nationwide address early this week.

Mr. Sogavare said the Oversight Committee together with the COVAX Coordinating Committee and the Technical Working Group on Vaccines would be doing the presentation.

“Despite missing out on the Pfizer Vaccines for 0.25 percent of our population, I am pleased to inform you all that the COVAX Facility has confirmed the allocation of an indicative number of 108,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Solomon Islands.

“We hope to receive 40 percent of the doses during the first quarter of 2021, and the remaining 60 percent during the second quarter of 2021. I am pleased to inform you all that preparations are well underway for the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Solomon Islands,” the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister however did not mention the fact that the AstraZeneca vaccine has failed to treat the South African strain of the coronavirus. As a result, some countries have stopped the rollout of the vaccine.

He said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has already activated technical teams comprising our very own health experts, supported by our partners to coordinate and contribute to different aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination planning and delivery process.

PM said the government is also liaising with partners to secure additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara