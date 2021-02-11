Police arrest suspect following fatal vehicle accident in East Honiara - Solomon Star News

The National Traffic Department of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a male suspect in his 60’s following a fatal accident at the Pacific Casino bus stop in East Honiara yesterday 10 February 2021.

Supervising Director of the Traffic Department, Inspector Doreen Vaea says, “The deceased person was crossing from the Guadalcanal Provincial Headquarters bus stop to the Pacific Casino bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle driving at a very high speed in the easterly direction.”

Inspector Vaea says, “The 60-year-old male believed to be from Paeni Village, North East Guadalcanal died after he was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH).”

“The suspect in the fatal accident is in police custody as the investigation into the fatal vehicle accident continues. I appeal to members of the public to assist traffic investigators with information.”

Inspector Vaea adds, “Both parties involved in the fatal accident gathered at the Central Police Station and Traffic officers to mediate the matter. Our condolence to the family and relatives of the deceased following their great loss.”

- RSIPF Media