Concern over Gizo white-Eye bird  - Solomon Star News

Gizo white-eye (zosterops Iuteirostris) is a species of birds in the Zosteropidae family
Mr. Makili said Gizo Island had been logged over by UNI-LEVERS later by KHY.
He said the GIZO white-eye suffered the loss of its habitation resulting in the evidence of a declining population.
“Now considered as endangered species and needs immediate protection.”
He said the Gizo white-eye attracted tourists from all over the world.
He said the last habitat for Gizo white-eye is now under threat by logging.
He believes the Premier of Western Province David Gina has a proposal to log Gizo White-eye's already vulnerable habitat.
“Please do something to save Gizo White-eye,” Makili said.
However, he calls on the premier to discourage any proposed operation at Mile 6, because it is the last habitat for Gizo White-eye.
By SOLOMON LOFANA
Auki News Bureau