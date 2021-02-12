Concern over Gizo white-Eye bird  - Solomon Star News

ENVIRONMENTAL advocator and outspoken Malaita man from Ontong Java Lawrence Makili has raised concerns about the need to preserve Gizo white- Eye bird scientifically known as the Zosterops Iuteirostris only found on Gizo islands in Western province.

Gizo white-eye (zosterops Iuteirostris) is a species of birds in the Zosteropidae family

Mr. Makili said Gizo Island had been logged over by UNI-LEVERS later by KHY.

He said the GIZO white-eye suffered the loss of its habitation resulting in the evidence of a declining population.

“Now considered as endangered species and needs immediate protection.”

“Gizo white-eye attracted tourists all over the world. Bird Watchers visited Gizo every year,” Mr. Makili said

He said the last habitat for Gizo white-eye is now under threat by logging.

He believes the Premier of Western Province David Gina has a proposal to log Gizo White-eye's already vulnerable habitat.

“Please do something to save Gizo White-eye,” Makili said.

However, he calls on the premier to discourage any proposed operation at Mile 6, because it is the last habitat for Gizo White-eye.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau