RSIPF investigates a killing in Temotu Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Lata Police Station in Temotu Province are investigating a homicide incident that occurred at Rakisu Village in Tikopia on 4 February 2021.

Prior to the incident, the suspect’s wife got ill and another child died as well. It was alleged that the deceased poisoned the wife of the suspect and the other child who died.

Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau says, “Information received to say that the killing of the 50-year-old man by the 30-year-old man was related to an alleged sorcery practice by the deceased. The suspect had allegedly killed the deceased by chopping off the hands and legs of the deceased and then took off.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The deceased was taken to the Tukutaunga clinic but the local nurse reported that the man, unfortunately, died as the result of blood loss. Witnesses who were around the crime scene heard the deceased cry out for help so they went in to assist and saw the suspect escape.”

“Despite the distance from Lata to Tikopia, the police is making all to obtain information as part of the investigation into the sad incident. The persons of interest have been identified and the nurse in charge of the Tukutaunga clinic has been instructed to make a medical report and to take shots of the body of the deceased. A dying declaration was also recorded on the phone and will be provided to the police once the police team arrives for investigation.”

Commissioner Mangau adds, “RSIPF is looking at sending a team of investigators from Honiara to assist police in Temotu Province with the investigation into this tragic incident.”

The body of the deceased was buried on 6 February 2021.

- RSIPF Media